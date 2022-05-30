The Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections said Monday it would urge Congress to pass a law against the use of social media trolls during campaign period.

According to Comelec Commissioner George Garcia, it is "difficult" to enforce the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 against fake users who are posting libelous comments or disinformation on online platforms.

"We will push Congress to enact a law specifically for the campaign, specifically the use of trolls during the campaign period," he told ANC's "Rundown".

"Easily, anybody who will be victimized by these trolls can file cases in relation to cyber libel. But of course, it's very difficult to prove and at the same, it's very difficult to pinpoint the liability of individuals in this case."

In a Senate hearing in February, a fact-checking group told lawmakers that Vice President Leni Robredo was the top target of disinformation in social media.

Research by ABS-CBN News in May also revealed that Robredo had the second biggest interactions on Facebook among presidential candidates in the 2022 elections. But these posts came mostly from detractors and critics.

Due to the absence of a law regulating social media in the country, Garcia admitted that the country's poll body is "powerless" in monitoring online campaign expenditures of candidates.

"That's the reason why in the next Congress, we will push for a social media regulation at least as far as election expenditure and campaign is concerned," he added.

This comes as the Comelec reminds candidates to file their statement of contribution and expenditures before the June 8 deadline.

None of the candidates who ran for national posts have filed their SOCE so far, Garcia said.

He warned that candidates who fail to file their SOCE twice would be perpetually disqualified from holding public office.