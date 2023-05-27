RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Super typhoon Betty (international name: Mawar) may unleash strong winds and heavy rains in northern Luzon and enhance the habagat in other parts of the country during a "crucial" 3-day period early next week, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

Betty entered the Philippine area before dawn on Saturday. It was spotted 1,320 kilometers east of Central Luzon at 3 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour and 240 kph gusts, PAGASA said.



"Pagsapit ng Lunes hanggang Miyerkoles ito 'yung pinaka-crucial na part dahil kung mapapansin nila pinakamalapit ito sa ating kalupaan, particularly dito sa Batanes and Babuyan Islands, around 250-300 kilometers away na lamang mula doon sa kaniyang mata," PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said in a briefing.



(From Monday to Wednesday this is the most crucial part because Betty will come closest to our landmass, particularly here in Batanes and Babuyan Islands, its eye will only be 250 to 300 kilometers away.)

"Posibleng mahagip ng malalakas na hangin at malakas na ulan itong malaking bahagi ng Cagayan Valley, northern portion of Aurora, ito ring northern and eastern portions of Cordillera Region at ang Ilocos Norte, even Ilocos Sur," he added.

(It is possible that strong winds and heavy rains will affect a large part of Cagayan Valley, the northern portion of Aurora, also the northern and eastern portions of Cordillera Region and Ilocos Norte, and even Ilocos Sur.)

As Betty approaches Luzon's northern tip, PAGASA could raise wind signals over the area, with signal no. 3 being the highest, Estareja said.

Betty may also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which could bring rains over the western sections of Mimaropa, Visayas, and Mindanao by Sunday.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.