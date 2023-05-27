PAGASA photo



MANILA — PAGASA on Saturday morning raised wind signal no. 1 over parts of eastern Luzon as super typhoon Betty (international name: Mawar) maintained its strength and moved closer to the island.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the weather agency hoisted tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 over the following areas, where strong winds might cause minimal to minor threat to life and property in 36 hours.

• Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey)

• Babuyan and Camiguin Islands

• Eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Dinapigue, Palanan, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan)

Betty was spotted 1,170 kilometers east of Central Luzon at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kph near the center and up to 240 kph gusts, according to PAGASA.

The weather forecaster earlier said it might place islands in Luzon's northern tip under signals no. 2 or 3 as Betty neared landmass.

The super typhoon is also expected to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which could bring rains over the western sections of Mimaropa, Visayas, and Mindanao by Sunday.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," it said.

Betty entered the Philippine area before dawn on Saturday.

