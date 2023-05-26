MANILA — Super typhoon Betty (international name: Mawar) has entered the Philippine area of responsibility, state weather bureau PAGASA said early Saturday morning.

"At 2:00 AM today, Super Typhoon MAWAR entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was named #BettyPH," PAGASA said on Facebook.

"Tropical Cyclone Bulletins will be issued beginning at 5:00 AM today," it added.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, Betty was packing maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 250 kph and central pressure of 910 hPa, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. advisory.

It was moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

"MAWAR is forecast to remain as a super typhoon (from Friday night) until the weekend, although the chance of slight weakening still remains," the advisory read.

"However, this tropical cyclone may weaken at faster rate beginning on Monday during its slowdown period due to potential unfavorable conditions (e.g., effect of upwelling of cooler ocean water and dry air intrusion), although it is expected to remain as a typhoon by the end of the forecast period," it added.

The weather bureau's latest forecast track showed that the super typhoon has a low chance of making landfall anywhere in the Philippines.

The typhoon may bring heavy rainfall over Northern Luzon (especially the northern and western portions) on Monday through Wednesday, according to PAGASA's latest forecast scenario.

Strong to storm-force conditions may also be experienced over Extreme Northern Luzon and the northeastern portion of mainland Northern Luzon, while strong to gale-force conditions are possible over the northern and eastern portions of Northern Luzon mainland, the agency said.

"As a result, wind signals will be raised by (Saturday) in anticipation of these severe winds," PAGASA said.

Betty is also forecast to enhance the Southwest Monsoon which may bring monsoon heavy rainfall over the western portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas beginning on Monday, and the western portions of Northern and Central Luzon beginning on Wednesday as it begins to move away from Luzon, the weather bureau said.

Betty is the second tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, after Amang in April.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

