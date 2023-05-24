RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Mawar strengthened again into a super typhoon as it crept closer to the Philippines on Thursday morning after its brutal pass over Guam, PAGASA said.

Mawar was last spotted 2,130 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon at 3 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and 230 kph gusts, the state weather bureau said.

Moving at 15 kph, Mawar may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday evening or Saturday morning, and will be given the local name Betty, PAGASA said.

The typhoon may continue intensifying in the next 3 days and could reach a peak intensity of 215 kph by Sunday, the weather agency said.

Mawar may also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, which could bring rains over the western sections of southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on Sunday or Monday.

Between Sunday and Tuesday, the typhoon will bring heavy rains over Cagayan Valley and strong to gale-force conditions in northern Luzon, PAGASA added.

"For now po, possible po yung gale force o yung malalakas na mga hangin particularly sa most areas ng Cagayan Valley at sa extreme northern Luzon... over the weekend. If may chances po na mag-stay po sila sa karagatan over those days of the week, so siguro wag po muna silang lumayag sa ngayong araw," PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres told TeleRadyo.

(Strong winds are possible in most areas of Cagayan Valley and extreme northern Luzon over the weekend. if there are chances that they'll sail over the weekend, they shouldn't.)

Mawar on Wednesday passed over the US territory of Guam, knocking out power as ferocious winds smashed windows and storm surges flooded buildings in the worst storm to hit the Pacific military outpost in decades.

Waves of up to 30 feet were seen southeast of the island, a National Weather Service operations officer said.





— With a report from Agence France-Presse