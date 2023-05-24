Filipinos in Guam advised to stay home as Mawar wreaks havoc

Filipinos living in Guam were advised to stay home on Wednesday (Manila time) as Typhoon Mawar brought strong winds and heavy rains to the island.

According to Patrick Luces, president of the Filipino Community of Guam, they were experiencing power supply interruption and low water pressure due to the typhoon as of Wednesday night.

The government has also advised all residents to stay home and away from windows to protect themselves as the typhoon passes over the island.

"Right now we don't know if there are any Filipinos in shelters," Luces said, adding that most of the Filipinos in Guam live in concrete houses.

There are over 50,000 Filipinos in Guam, and Luces said they will know more about the situation of the community in the morning once the storm passes.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Mawar may pass over the Taiwan area and may recurve towards Japan.

Although it is not expected to make landfall anywhere in the Philippines, it is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility and pass over extreme northern Luzon.

It may also bring strong winds in northern and central Luzon, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo.

Mawar may also re-intensify into a super typhoon before entering PAR by Friday or Saturday, but it will not directly affect the country's weather.

However, it may enhance the southwestern windflow, which may then brings rains over the western section of Souther Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila, according to Del Mundo, may experience cloudy skies and scattered rains by Saturday, while it may rain all day on Sunday.

