Super typhoon Mawar may trigger the start of the Philippine rainy season by the end of May or early June, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday.

"Possible na by next week na po... itong si super typhoon Mawar pwede niyang i-trigger yung habagat na siyang madudulot ng pag-ulan at possibly maghudyat ng start ng rainy season natin," PAGASA weather forecaster Chris Perez told TeleRadyo.

(It's possible that by next week, super typhoon Mawar could trigger the southwest monsoon, which would bring rains and mark the start of the rainy season.)



Mawar may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday or Saturday and will be named Betty, said PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina.

While the super typhoon is unlikely to directly hit the Philippines, it may may strengthen the habagat, which could bring rains to the western section of the country from Sunday or Monday, he added.

