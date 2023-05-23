RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The weather disturbance outside the Philippine area of responsibility further intensified into a super typhoon on Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said super typhoon Mawar was last spotted 2,285 kilometers east of Visayas at 3 p.m., packing maximum sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour near the center and 230 kph gusts.

While Mawar has no direct effect on the country’s weather yet, it may enter PAR by Friday or Saturday, the weather agency said.

Mawar is also expected to enhance the southwesterly windflow, which could bring rains to the western parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

It is also not expected to hit land in the Philippines, but PAGASA will continue monitoring its movement.

Meanwhile, the southwesterly windflow is currently affecting western sections of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, while a frontal system is affecting extreme northern Luzon.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands may experience cloudy skies with rains, while Palawan may also experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country could expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

