MANILA — Super typhoon Mawar will enhance the southwest monsoon or "habagat", which could bring rains to parts of the country starting this weekend, the state weather bureau said on Wednesday.

Mawar was last seen 2,215 kilometers east of Visayas at 3 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and 230 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

It may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday or Saturday and will be named Betty, said PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina.

While the super typhoon is unlikely to directly hit the Philippines, it may come close Cagayan or Batanes province and the Babuyan Islands in northern Luzon, PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren-Jorda told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

Mawar may also strengthen the habagat, which could bring rains to the western section of the country from Sunday or Monday, Badrina said.

In the meantime, Zamboanga Peninsula, the Bangsamoro Region, and Palawan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwesterly wind flow and localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

A frontal system will bring cloudy skies with rains in Batanes and Babuyan Islands, said the weather agency.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, it added.

Around 10 to 14 cyclones could form in the Philippine area between May and October, PAGASA earlier said.

