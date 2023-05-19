Sara Duterte resigns from Lakas-CMD

MANILA -- Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has irrevocably resigned from the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) Party, she announced Friday.

She ran for vice president under the said party in the 2022 elections, and replaced Senator Bong Revilla as its chairperson.

In a statement, Duterte thanked the party members for their support.

"I am grateful to all the party members for the support that also once demonstrated that unity is possible to advance our shared dreams for our fellow Filipinos and our beloved country," she said.

Duterte said her commitment to serve the country and its people remains "immutable."

"I am here today because of the trust of the Filipino people in me to lead and serve them and the country, and this cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political power play," she added.

She also called on "all leaders" to continue working for the betterment of the Philippines and "leave a legacy of a strong and stable homeland."

In a statement following Duterte's resignation, Revilla said Lakas-CMD remains united under its president, House Speaker Romualdez.

"Our decades-long solidarity has witnessed and endured many trials which only strengthened our bond that is founded on our shared passion to serve our nation. Through the darkest of storms and greatest of tribulations, we have proven time and again that our unity will never be torn down," he said.

He also described their party as "sinubok pero hindi nawasak, bagkus ay palakas pa ng palakas" (tested by tike but not broken, and has even grown stronger and stronger).

Duterte'' resignation comes a day after former President and Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, another member of Lakas-CMD, was demoted from Senior Deputy Speaker to Deputy Speaker.