DOH: Over 786,000 Filipinos fully vaccinated vs COVID-19

Residents of Parañaque queue inside the Ayala Mall Manila Bay in Parañaque City on May 17, 2021 to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - More than 786,000 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the health department said Wednesday.

Based on the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group's monitoring, the 786,528 individuals who already received their 2 doses account for 1.36 percent of the revised 58 million target by the end of the year.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier explained that inoculation czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. revised the previous 70 million target due to the "slowdown" of vaccine supplies globally.

Meanwhile, in its vaccine statistics, the Department of Health (DOH) said the government was able to administer 3,299,470 million doses as of May 18.

Of the figure, 2,512,942 million Filipinos already received their first virus shot since the country's inoculation rollout in March, accounting for 55 percent of the total doses administered, while those who have received their 2nd shot comprise 17 percent.

The estimated number of people vaccinated daily in the past week is at 108,540, higher than the previous week's 67,780, the bulletin showed.

Based on DOH data, 99 percent of the country's 7,671,120 vaccine stockpile have already been distributed.

The country is expecting another 500,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 jabs on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the DOH said it expects the country to administer 4 million doses of COVID-19 jabs by the end of May as the government continues to ramp up its vaccination drive.

Philippines has received supplies of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Russia's Gamaleya Institute, all of which are already being rolled out.

The country has so far tallied over 1.159 million novel coronavirus infections, nearly 50,000 of which are considered active.

A total 19,507, meanwhile, have died because of the disease.