DOH: Metro Manila got one-third of COVID-19 vaccines

Metro Manila, an urban sprawl that is home to some 12 million people, has received about one-third of the Philippines' total COVID-19 vaccine supply so far, an official of the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The Philippines has taken delivery of about 7.7 million COVID-19 shots, including those from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, Britain's Oxford-AstraZeneca, US firm Pfizer, and Russian Gamaleya Institute, said DOH Supply Chain Management Service Director Ariel Valencia.

Around 36 percent of total supply or some 2.7 million doses were distributed to the 16 cities and one municipality of Metro Manila, he said in a televised public briefing.

The capital region and surrounding provinces are the epicenter of the Philippine COVID-19 outbreak.

This screen shot from the DOH COVID-19 tracker shows cities with the most coronavirus infections tallied in the last 2 weeks.

Metro Manila alone accounts for about 40 percent of the country's economic output.

Government aims to achieve COVID-19 herd immunity in Metro Manila and 6 surrounding areas by November.