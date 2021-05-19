PH reports 4,700 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1.159 million

People wearing face masks and face shields as a precaution against COVID-19 purchase fruits at the Kamuning Market on May 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines logged 4,700 more COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the country's cumulative total to over 1.159 million.

The country now has 1,159,071 confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 49,951 or 4.3 percent are considered active, data released by the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The DOH did not say whether the day's relatively fewer fresh cases could be attributed to the low testing output of accredited laboratories. But according to the latest bulletin, only 30,829 samples were tested on Monday, of which 13.8 percent were found positive for the virus.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the day's active cases is considered the fewest in more than 2 months or since Mar. 14, when the country logged 47,804.

The number of active cases has been adjusted due to duplicates.

COVID-related fatalities increased by 136 to 19,507.

According to the DOH, these include 88 cases initially tagged as recovered but turned out to be deaths after their revalidation.

This is the second straight day that new deaths counted more than 100, data showed.

Recoveries, meanwhile, climbed to 1,089,613 with 6,986 additional patients who have recuperated from the respiratory disease.

The total recoveries comprise 94 percent of the Philippines' overall COVID-19 tally.

As of Tuesday, more than 2.5 million Filipinos received their first COVID-19 jab, while nearly 800,000 are fully-vaccinated against the disease.