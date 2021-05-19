500,000 more Sinovac doses to arrive in PH Thursday— envoy



MANILA - Another batch of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinovac will arrive in the Philippines on Thursday, the country's envoy to Beijing said.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana said this would be the last batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China for the month of May but more are expected in the following months.

“Another shipment of 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines is scheduled to arrive in the Philippines on Thursday, May 20, 2021... More vaccines from Sinovac are expected in June and the following months,” he said.

Sta. Romana posted photos of a team from the Philippine Embassy in Beijing inspecting the boxes of vaccines on Monday.



The shipment will complete the 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccines the Philippines procured from China. The shipment of 1.5 million doses had arrived on May 7.

“Photos show the boxes of vaccines being inspected by a team from the Philippine Embassy in Beijing led by First Secretary Winston Almeda & Economic Attaché Dada Aromin," the post read.

The scheduled batch for delivery raises the country's vaccine stockpile to over 8.279 million.

The Philippines has taken delivery of about 7.7 million COVID-19 shots, including those from Sinovac, Britain's Oxford-AstraZeneca, US firm Pfizer, and Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

Sinovac's CoronaVac has been administered mainly to the country’s health workers, and was recently allowed for use on senior citizens.

As of Tuesday, the country has already administered nearly 3.3 million COVID-19 shots to Filipinos, over 2.5 million of whom received their first vaccine dose and the rest already completed the two-shot regimen.

More than 786,000, on the other hand, are fully vaccinated from the virus.