1.5M more doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrive in PH

The Philippines on Friday welcomed 1.5 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that it purchased from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

The delivery, on board a Cebu Pacific plane from Beijing, arrived at 7:59 a.m. at NAIA Terminal 2, Pasay City.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. were at the airport to receive the vaccine package.

The doses will then be transported to a refrigerated storage in Marikina.

Including Friday's batch, there are now 5 million CoronaVac vaccines that have arrived in the country, based on government numbers shown in ABS-CBN News' vaccine tracker.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian earlier said 2 million doses of the Sinovac vaccines, called CoronaVac, are set to arrive in the country this month.

The CoronaVac has been administered mainly to the country’s health workers, and recently, was allowed for use on senior citizens.

— With a report from Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News