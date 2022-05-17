MANILA - The camp of presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday urged those seeking the cancellation of his candidacy to respect the mandate given to him, after the issue was brought before the Supreme Court.

At least six petitioners have asked the Supreme Court to "cancel and declare ab initio" Marcos' certificate of candidacy, citing material misrepresentation, and issue a temporary restraining order against the canvassing of votes cast for the son and namesake of the Philippines' late dictator.

"We have yet to receive a copy of the petition that was filed this morning. However, I think these cases have been resolved unanimously by the Commission on Election on the division level, as well as the Commission Election en banc," Vic Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesperson, said in a press conference.

"These cases have been dismissed and the decision was unanimous," he said.

The petitioners asked Supreme Court magistrates "that the qualified candidate for the position obtaining the highest number of votes cast (sans Marcos) be proclaimed as the President" should the court decide in favor of their request.

Based on the partial, unofficial results, as of May 13, Marcos garnered 31.1 million votes. Vice President Leni Robredo trails with 14.8 million votes.

“I appeal to those who keep on pursuing these divisiveness... The Filipino people have spoken. And an overwhelming majority has voted President-elect Bongbong Marcos and Vice President-elect Inday Sara Duterte into office… Instead of pushing for your agenda of animosity, tulungan niyo na lang ho muna kami," Rodriguez said.

"Allow us to be more productive and learn to respect the will of the Filipino people," he added.

Marcos is currently in Australia with his family for a vacation.

Congress is expected to canvass votes cast for the presidential and vice presidential candidates starting next week. Officials of both chambers have said they may proclaim the winners before the end of the month.

