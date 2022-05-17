Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa and Malvar, Batangas on April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A petition to cancel the candidacy of presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has reached the Supreme Court, with civic leaders asking the high court to stop Congress from canvassing the votes for Marcos and from proclaiming him president.

In its petition for certiorari, the petitioners said that due to Marcos' material misrepresentations in his certificate of candidacy, the SC must cancel or deny due course his COC declaring the same void ab initio.

"Consequently, respondent Marcos Jr. must be deemed to have never been a candidate from the very beginning, his candidacy invalidated, and the votes attributed to him considered stray," the petition read.

Based on the partial, unofficial results count as of May 13, Marcos posted an unassailable lead, garnering 31.1 million votes.

His rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, is trailing with 14.8 million votes.

More details to follow.