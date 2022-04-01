PART 1: How many infrastructure projects can you fund with P203 billion?

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. (2nd L), former senator and son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, his sister Sen. Imee (2nd R) and their mother, former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos (R), listen to the national anthem during a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument of the late dictator during celebrations to mark his 100th birthday in Batac, Ilocos Norte on Sept. 10, 2017. Noel Celis, AFP/File

MANILA - (UPDATED) The Bureau of Internal Revenue recently confirmed it was yet to collect billions in estate taxes from the Marcos family.

This, as the government grappled for funds, while reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and surging global oil prices.

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's spokesman, lawyer Vic Rodriguez, claimed last week that the tax case was still being litigated. But a Supreme Court ruling showed that the Marcoses' estate tax assessment of P23 billion was "final and executory."

hyperlink: final and executory: https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/03/30/22/final-executory-sc-doc-on-marcos-tax-case-ruling

If the government successfully collects the Marcoses' unpaid P203-billion estate taxes (inclusive of penalties and interest), these could fund many government projects, especially in the infrastructure category. Here are some.

For the projects handled by the Department of Transportation (DOTr):

- The P203 billion can build at least 11 international airports the size of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Project. This P17.5 billion project aims to construct a new world-class passenger terminal building in MCIA that can handle 8 million passengers per year.

- The P203 billion can also fund the P175.3 billion PNR South Long Haul Project 3 which is a 581-kilometer standard-gauge railway system spanning from Manila to Legazpi, Matnog, and Batangas City.

- The P203 billion can build at least four elevated transit systems the size of the MRT 4 project. The P49.8 billion project is a 15.56-kilometer elevated monorail transit system from N. Domingo, Quezon City to Taytay Diversion Road-Manila East Road Rotunda in Taytay, Rizal.

- The P203 billion can build at least three LRT extension projects the size of the LRT 1 (South) Cavite Extension. This P64.9 billion project is an 11.7 km extension project which will start from the existing line in Baclaran and will stretch to Parañaque and Las Piñas, in Metro Manila; then finally to Bacoor, Cavite.

FILE. LRT 2 Extension railway

- The P203 billion can build at least 21 LRT projects the size of the LRT2 Masinag Extension Project. This P9.5 billion project is a 3.9km expansion project that will start from Santolan to Masinag.

For the projects handled by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH):

- The P203 billion can build at least eight expressways the size of the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road. The P23.3 billion project is an 8 km 4-lane toll expressway that connects the north and south provinces.

- The P203 billion can build at least 16 toll roads the size of the C5 Southlink Expressway. The P12.6 billion project is approximately 7.70 km, with 6-lane expressways, stretching from R-1 expressways to SLEX/C5.

- The P203 billion can build at least four toll roads the size of the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway. The P45.3 billion project is approximately 32.664 km that is intended to run from Skyway/FTI in Taguig City to Batasan Complex in Quezon City.

- The P203 billion can build at least 15 expressways the size of the Southern Luzon Expressway Toll Road. The P13.1 billion project is 66.74 km, adding new 4-lanes from Sto. Tomas, Batangas to Tayabas/Lucena City in Quezon Province.

- With reports from Thea Alberto-Masakayan, ABS-CBN News