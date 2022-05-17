'Petisyon sa SC para kanselahin ang COC ni Marcos Jr., medyo huli na'

MAYNILA - Umani ng samu't saring reaksyon ang petisyon sa Korte Suprema para kanselahin ang Certificate of Candidacy (COC) ni presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Para sa election lawyer na si Atty. Emil Marañon, bagama't mistulang huli na ang petisyon na isinumite sa Supreme Court ng mga civic leaders matapos ang halalan, hindi naman aniya ito kasalanan ng mga petitioner dahil huli na rin ng maglabas ng desisyon ang comelec sa mga kaso laban kay Marcos Jr.

"Hindi na to early eh, in fact this is already late…Ngayon tapos na yung election, I will not call it early but rather this came too late na po. Under the law, the moment na hindi ka satisfied sa decision ng Comelec division, aantayin mo muna yung Comelec en banc before you can go up to the Supreme Court and unfortunately the en banc only decided after the elections kaya ngayon lang natin nakikita na inaakyat sa Korte Suprema," ani Marañon.

Para kay House Deputy Speaker at Cagayan de Oro Representative Rufus Rodriguez, hindi dapat na maapektuhan ng petition sa Supreme Court ang nakatakdang canvassing ng mga boto sa susunod na linggo para pangulo at bise presidente.

"Clearly, the Constitution directs us to do the canvass. It even sets a timeline. We have to carry out this mandate, unless and until there is a restraining order from the Supreme Court," sabi ni Rodriguez.

Paliwanag ni Rodriguez, mayroong constitutional duty ang Kongreso para magsagawa ng canvassing sa botong nakuha ng pangulo at pangalawang pangulo.

Para kay dating Integrated Bar of the Philippines President Atty. Egon Cayosa, matutuloy ang canvassing ng boto at ang proklamasyon ng susunod na pangulo at pangalawang pangulo ng bansa sakaling hindi maglabas ng TRO ang SC.

"Unless the SC issues TRO or an injunction, matutuloy pa rin yung canvassing by Congress and eventually the proclamation of the winner per canvassing results. Hindi maantala yan kung wala namang TRO or injunction galing sa Supreme Court," ani Cayosa.

Samantala, naniniwala si Atty. Marañon na kahit pa tuluyang maiproklama si Marcos Jr. bilang susunod na pangulo ng bansa, maaari pa rin namang dinggin ng SC ang petisyon laban dito.

"Kahit maproklama na si Bongbong Marcos as the next president of the republic, it will not stop the Supreme Court from entertaining the petition for certiorari filed by the petitioners. There will be like like a hanging sword, parang may threat all the time kung hindi ito ma-resolve sa Supreme Court as soon as possible. There will always be that threat that he will be replaced if ever the Supreme Court will decide against him if ever the SC will decide to reverse the Comelec and will say na disqualified nga siya," paliwanag ni Marañon.

Sakali aniyang magdesisyon ang SC sa cancellation case o disqualification case laban kay Marcos Jr., may mga rules aniya dito kung sino ang posibleng susunod na uupong pangulo.

"If mangyari po ito, either yun cancellation case or disqualification case. So may iba-ibang rules na nag-go-govern dito so it’s either the Vice President who will actually succeed or and isang alternate option ng Supreme Court is to make actually the second placer in the presidential election seat as the next president of this republic," dagdag pa ni Marañon.

Umaasa naman ang grupong Bayan Muna sa mas mabilis na pag-aksyon ng Supreme Court sa petisyong ito laban kay Marcos Jr.

Sabi ni House Deputy Minority Leader at Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, hindi dapat magaya sa naantalang desisyon ng Comelec en banc ang magiging aksyon ng Korte Suprema sa disqualification case na ito laban kay Marcos Jr.

"It is expected that this petition will not follow the Comelec's delayed resolution due to alleged 'political interferences' from quarters that would benefit from its delay. Such delay and interference may cast a serious doubt on the independence of institutions like the High Court, as it did with the Comelec," ani Zarate.

Para naman sa Comelec, nasa kamay ng Kongreso kung anong hakbang ang gagawin matapos iakyat sa Korte Suprema ang isyu ng diskwalipikasyon ni Marcos Jr.

Sabi ni Comelec spokesman Atty. John Rex Laudiangco, ayaw nilang pangunahan ang magiging aksyon ng Kongreso.

"The matter will always be ultimately deliberated given that its the canvassing that is being asked to be stopped by the National Board of Canvassers for the President and Vice President and as we all know it’s the joint houses of congress and Comelec will not preempt any action on their part because under law they are the one to canvass and ultimately proclaim the winning candidates for president and vice president," ani Laudiangco.

Hindi rin nagkomento si Laudiangco sa mga argumentong inilagay ng mga petitioner tungkol sa umano'y grave abuse of discretion ng Comelec.

"Given that the same is already lodged again with the Supreme Court and has taken cognizance of the same we will await the decision of Supreme Court on the matter and Comelec again will always always abide by any order notice or decision of the Highest Court of the Land," sabi ni Laudiangco.

