Comelec distances from anti-Marcos petition at SC

MANILA — The petition filed before the Supreme Court seeking to stop the canvassing of votes for presumptive President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. is an issue that may concern Congress, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.

The House of Representatives and Senate sit as National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) for president and vice president, while Comelec canvasses the votes for senators and party-list groups.

"Comelec will not preempt any action on their (Congress) part because under law, they are the one to canvass and ultimately proclaim the winning candidates for president and vice president," said Comelec acting spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco.

The petition to cancel Marcos' certificate of candidacy brought before the SC stemmed from the decision of the Comelec en banc to dismiss it.

Petitioners Fr. Christian Buenafe, Fides Lim, Ma. Edeliza Hernandez, Celia Lagman Sevilla, Roland Vibal, and Josephine Lascano have asked the SC to "cancel and declare ab initio" Marcos' certificate of candidacy, citing material misrepresentation.

They insisted that Marcos committed material representations when he said he is "eligible" and not convicted of crime with perpetual disqualification.

Marcos was convicted for failure to file mandatory income tax returns from 1982 to 1985.

Laudiangco also sidestepped a request for comment on the petitioners’ allegation that the poll body committed grave abuse of discretion in junking the case.

“Given that the same is already lodged again with the Supreme Court and has taken cognizance of the same, we will await the decision of Supreme Court on the matter. And Comelec again will always, always abide by any order, notice or decision of the highest court of the land," he said.

Comelec en banc rulings maybe reviewed, reversed or affirmed by the Supreme Court under the Constitution or else it will become final and executory.

Unofficial tally shows Marcos, son and namesake of the late dictator, got more than 31 million votes, beating Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, and five other contenders.

