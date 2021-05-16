PGH emergency room to remain closed Monday after fire

Patients at the Philippine General Hospital were evacuated after a fire began in the facility's third floor. Heart Response Team

MANILA - The Philippine General Hospital's emergency room will remain closed Monday following a fire that displaced hundreds of its patients, its spokesman said.

Fire razed a portion of the third floor of the country's largest COVID-19 referral center on Sunday. It began in the hospital's operating room sterilization area, according to Dr. Jonas del Rosario.

Some medical instruments were damaged but the operating rooms were intact, he said.

Some 156 patients occupy the hospital's 250 COVID-19 beds, he said. Virus and non-COVID patients alike were evacuated from the upper floors of the hospital as smoke rose from the third floor, Del Rosario earlier said.

All of them have been returned to their designated wards and rooms, he said Monday.

"Pwede pa rin po tumanggap although humingi kami ng pahintulot sa government, ngayong araw lang ito hindi kami makakatanggap. Ang emergency room sinara muna namin," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We can still accept patients although we've asked government that for today only we can't admit them. We've temporarily closed our emergency room.)

Twelve premature babies were transferred to Sta. Ana Hospital, said its medical director Dr. Grace Padilla. Ten were transferred early Sunday, and the hospital was able to take in 2 critical babies, she said.

The hospital fed the newborns pasteurized milk from the city's milk bank at the Jose Abad Santos Hospital, she added.

Mothers may donate to the milk bank or to the PGH ORTOLL Reproductive Center, the officials said.

The babies wore two nametags for proper identification, they added.

"May tags po sila. Kilala po ng ating nurses ang lahat ng babies. Very particular po kami sa identification ng bawat isa," Del Rosario said.