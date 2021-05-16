'Food, water, face masks, fans': VP Robredo, UP appeal for donation after PGH fire

Heart Response Team

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo and the University of the Philippines on Sunday called for donations for the Philippine General Hospital, the country's largest COVID-19 referral center, after fire damaged a portion of its facility and displaced patients.

Robredo appealed to "anyone with big, industrial fans who would be willing to lend them."

"PGH urgently needs them to dissipate the smoke that enveloped the hospital due to the fire. Thank you," she said in a tweet.

The state-run hospital needs water, food, and face masks, said the UP Office of the Student Regent. It is accepting donations in kind and cash, it added.

For those who would like to extend their assistance through UP Manila, in-kind non-food donations may be dropped off at the Nurses Home or contact 0917-772-3947.

Food may be delivered to PGH ORTOLL Reproductive Center and can be coordinated with Dr. Michael Castillo (0956-592-8892) or Emelita Lavilla (0922-831-8994).

Cash donations may be paid directly to cashier-on-duty Rose Acabado (02-8554-0440 local 2016) so that official receipts may be given, UP said.

Online cash donations may be sent through the hospital's account at the Development Bank of the Philippines: 00-0-05028-410-8.

Donors are told to email cash.uppgh@up.edu.ph once they have sent their donation, UP said. They may also coordinate with the Bayanihan Na operations center at 155-200.

