Remulla says ‘possible’ Ragos could face perjury charge but there has to be interested party

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla sought to clarify on Monday a statement he made on a radio station on Saturday which gave the impression that he doesn’t believe former Senator Leila de Lima was innocent of the drug charge for which she was acquitted on Friday.

On radio DZRH’s Executive Session program, where he is a regular co-host, Remulla reflected on the significance of De Lima’s acquittal.

“Para malinaw, pag in-acquit, hindi ibig sabihin wala talagang kasalanan. Kundi, hindi matibay ang ebidensya. Kaya may tinatawag na reasonable doubt, may pagdududa ang guilt nya kung puro o hindi,” he said.

“Basta pag may reasonable doubt, reason to acquit yan, pero di nangangahulungang walang kasalanan talaga. Yun talaga ang batas, para fair,” he added.

That comment was slammed by De Lima supporters and human rights advocates online.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Remulla stood by his statements.

“That holds true for all cases in the country. Acquittals are triumph of the rule of law. Because, as we say, when there is reasonable doubt as to the guilt of the accused, the courts are constrained to rule in favor of the doubt. Because nobody should be convicted when there is a doubt as to the guilt of the accused,” he said.

But did he personally believe De Lima was guilty?

“I do not have enough information. I didn’t witness the statements made but I saw the records of the cases. And I would say that it was a well-fought legal battle that happened there,” he explained.

Remulla on Friday hailed De Lima’s acquittal as proof that democracy is working and that the rule of law prevailed.

On Monday, he declined to comment on the impact of recantations, similar to the retraction of former BuCor OIC Rafael Ragos, on other cases handled by the Department of Jusrtice.

“The De Lima case is not the perfect case. I do not want to dwell too much on it. I don’t want to be a spoilsport. I don’t want to criticize the judge. But jurisprudence is replete with statements that recantations are not looked upon with favor by the courts. This is an exception to the general rule, what happened to the De Lima case, where this was given a lot of faith by the court and I have no other comment,” he said.

But the Justice chief said is open to the possibility that Ragos himself might face a perjury charge.

“Possible, theoretically possible,” he said.

“There has to be an interested party for us to file it or maybe we will ask the prosecutors involved if they feel like doing it. But we are not engaging anything. Maybe the prosecutors who were directly involved in the cases, in the case buildup might want to talk to us about filing another case,” he added.

De Lima’s acquittal Friday is her second in the 3 drug cases filed against her.

The first drug case was junked by a Muntinlupa court in 2021 due to insufficiency of prosecution evidence, which amounted to an acquittal.

Asked about the prospect of the remaining drug case, Remulla said he still has to talk to his prosecutors and vowed to study the case folders.

“I will make an effort to talk to the prosecutors on what’s in store for the last case. I will try to study the case folders so I will know, at least personally, how everything will be faring,” he said.

