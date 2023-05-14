An advertisement featuring the Philippines' new country brand, "We Give The World Our Best," is seen on a double-deck bus in London, England on May 11, 2023. The ad features Filipina-British nurse May Parsons, known for administering the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. Rose Eclarinal, ABS-CBN News Europe Bureau

MANILA — The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications (OPACC) on Saturday explained that the Philippine government's new country brand, "We Give The World Our Best," was meant to showcase and promote the talents and skills of Filipinos working abroad.

In a statement, OPACC Secretary and filmmaker-producer Paul Soriano said the new "country branding campaign" aimed to "uplift the spirit of Filipinos doing well overseas."

Soriano issued the statement after the branding was "misconstrued" as the country's new tourism slogan. The Department of Tourism (DOT) had earlier clarified that its longtime slogan, "It's More Fun in the Philippines," would not be replaced.

However, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said her department would eventually come out with a tourism brand aligned with the OPACC's country brand.

“OPACC wants to clear the confusion and clarify that it was not meant, in any way, to promote the country’s tourist destinations,” Soriano said.

“Through this country branding campaign, we want to uplift the spirit of our Overseas Filipinos, and honor them particularly for their values that make Filipinos known to do their best at whatever chosen field, wherever they go and whatever it is they do,” he added, noting that Filipinos abroad "truly deserve this."

The new country brand was first seen in advertisements on double-deck buses in London, United Kingdom, in time for the coronation of King Charles III.

The ad featured Filipina-British nurse May Parsons, who administered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine.

Soriano explained that OPACC also released video commercials promoting the new country brand featuring other "successful Filipinos" overseas, including the stories of Charm, a Filipina caregiver in the UK, and DJ, a barista in Italy.

The filmmaker-producer also said the project was intended “to let the whole world know how good, compassionate and competent Filipinos are."

He added he was already in talks with other government agencies on launching their own versions of the new brand.

Since the brand's debut, it has received mixed reactions, with Senator Nancy Binay saying she was "bothered" by it.

"It seems that we are offering the world our nurses—which is a bit off kasi nauubusan na nga tayo rito ng mga health worker," she said on Thursday.

