MANILA — Following mixed reactions, Tourism chief Christina Frasco on Thursday defended the controversial slogan "We Give the World our Best," saying it is different from the Philippines' tourism brand.

"There is a sea of opinions about this. But I would like to remind our fellow Filipinos that the statement 'We give the world our best' is a statement of fact. Do you not agree?" Frasco said of the tagline, which was first seen in advertisements on a double-deck bus in London, United Kingdom.

It featured Filipina-British nurse May Parsons, who administered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine.

"Is it not true that our Filipino workers all over the world have shown nothing less than a devotion to duty, commitment to responsibility, a willingness to go the extra mile, to serve with love and compassion? We are Filipinos. We give the world our best."

Frasco clarified that the "We Give the World our Best" slogan, which she called "country branding" and "a rallying call," is different from the Philippines' "tourism brand."

The Department of Tourism (DOT), she said, will soon come out with a tourism brand aligned with the country brand.

The country brand — not a replacement for DOT's long-time slogan "It’s More Fun in the Philippines" — was coined by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications (OPACC) headed by film director-producer Paul Soriano, Malacañang previously said.