MANILA — The Philippine government has bared a new official country brand: "We give the world our best."

The new brand was first seen on advertisements on a double deck bus in London, United Kingdom featuring Filipina-British nurse May Parsons, who administered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine.

"I hope that by seeing this, my brothers and sisters, Filipino nurses, feel seen, not just in the UK but in the world. Let's get heard," Parsons said in a tweet.

Malacañang said the brand was coined by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications (OPACC).

"It's actually an initiative of OPACC led by Mr. Paul Soriano," Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a text message to ABS-CBN News, referring to the film director-producer who heads the group.

The Department of Tourism also clarified to ABS-CBN News that the new brand came from Soriano’s office, and is not a replacement of its longtime slogan “It’s More Fun in the Philippines.”

A group of tour operators on Wednesday said it supported the new brand, saying that it reflects the service quality and work ethic that Filipino workers have both in the country and abroad.

"We give the world our best kasi iyon nga raw pong mga kababayan nating nagtatrabaho dito, ay talagang they give themselves their best," Philippine Tour Operators Association president Fe Abling Yu told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

She also said that the new brand also reflects the kind of service that tour operators and travel agencies give their clients visiting the country, saying: "Kami po from our end... we really do our best."

"We see to it that there will be a value for your money, o iyong talagang binayad mo ay sulit na sulit kung bakit ka dapat sa aming bansa," Yu also said.

Asked how the May 1 power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) reflects on the brand, Yu said the incident was only "an isolated case."

