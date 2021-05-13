Retired US airman, Filipina partner arrested in condo marijuana-farm bust in Taguig

A retired US Air Force serviceman & his Filipina live-in partner were arrested after police discover more than 130 potted cannabis plants & marijuana growing equipment all worth more than P2-million in their condominium unit in Taguig City.



📸:B.Bilasano pic.twitter.com/i4RCijqJg5 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) May 13, 2021

MANILA—Metro Manila police arrested a 36-year-old retired United States Air Force serviceman for alleged cultivation of high-grade marijuana after they discovered a pot farm at his condominium unit in Taguig City Thursday afternoon.

They also took into custody his 28-year-old Filipina live-in partner.

Nearly 140 potted cannabis plants were found in 4 insulated tents situated in 3 rooms of the 4th level unit.

Police estimated the plants — each costing about P5,000 — along with the confiscated growing equipment value at more than P2.2 million.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. described the marijuana farming operation as "high-tech”.

“Magugulat ka sa aparato. Kasi hindi pwede ilabas ang mga tanim dahil nga illegal ‘yong marijuana lalo na sa bansa natin. Kaya ang ginawa nilagay niya sa pot, paso and ang nagsilbing ilaw itong ultraviolet lights sa loob,” Danao said.

Besides UV lights, ventilation equipment ensured the smell of the plants stayed covered.

Police added this was the first time a cultivation site for high-grade cannabis was seized in the area, possibly indicating a high demand for these drugs.

"High-tech ‘yong aparato, magugulat ka. Pati ako first time ko makakita ng ganitong klaseng cannabis plot, which is located sa loob ng condominium,” Danao said.

The American was the target of a buy-bust operation set up by the Metro Manila police’s intelligence, drug enforcement and special operations groups, together with police from Rizal province.

A police poseur-buyer bought from him 3 sachets of dried kush costing P5,000.

Danao said the suspect was pinpointed by arrested drug personalities in Taytay town, Rizal, as their source for high-grade marijuana.

Police learned the man was arrested in 2019 for selling and being in possession of party drugs.

He is again set to be charged with violation of up to 4 sections of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

RELATED VIDEO