MANILA - Results of the 2022 elections mirror the final survey of Pulse Asia as respondents are confident in their answers and rarely shift their support, the president of the polling firm said Tuesday.

Pulse Asia had used ballots in conducting its April survey, in which former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos secured the backing of 56 percent of 2,400 respondents, while Vice President Leni Robredo got 23 percent.

Following Monday's elections, Marcos leads the presidential race with 58.92 percent or 29.3 million votes, while Robredo has 28.11 percent (13.9 million votes) as of 2:32 a.m. Tuesday, according to a partial unofficial tally of poll watcher Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting.

This partial unofficial tally from the PPCRV shows votes for presidential candidates with 92 percent of clustered precincts counted as of 2:32 a.m.

"Sa aming karanasan, di namin nakikita—walang pag-aalinlangan (ang respondents) sa pagbabanggit ng kanilang napupusuan," Holmes told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(In our experience, we don't see--there's no uncertainty when respondents gave answers on their preferred candidates.)

"Pinapangalaangaan namin ang integridad ng aming mga survey, sumasalamin ito sa disposisyon ng mga tao noong panahong ginawa namin ang survey. Maaaring magbago ang disposisyong ito ngunit nakita natin wala halos pagbabago."

(We take care of the integrity of our surveys. These mirror the disposition of the public during the time of the survey. It could change, but we sa wthat there was almost no change.)

The survey also captured Marcos' lead across all regions except Western Visayas and Robredo's bailiwick Bicol, according to Holmes.

Local officials in some provinces, such as Davao del Norte, were unable to deliver votes for Robredo, Holmes said. Former House Speaker and Davao del Norte 1st District Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez had shifted his support to Robredo from her rival Sen. Panfilo Lacson weeks prior the elections.

"Siguro ang pagpapaliwanag ko d'yan ay siya mismo may laban na hinaharap. Lamang siya (Alvarez) pero daang libo rin ang nakuha ng kalaban niya," Holmes said.

(The explanation I could give is he is facing his own battle. He's leading his opponent, but they also got hundreds of thousands of votes.)

This screenshot from the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page shows a partial unofficial tally of 488 election returns for Davao Del Norte's first district, as of 10:02 a.m.

Among Senate candidates, actor Robin Padilla's rise to the top spot was not an unlikely scenario, Holmes said. He noted Padilla had ranked between 3rd and 4th in Pulse Asia surveys.

This year's elections likely has an 82 percent voter turnout based on election returns, Holmes said.

"Ang hangarin namin ay palaging pulsuhan ang publiko kahit di kami sumasang-ayon sa resulta. Ito ay bahagi ng pagbubuo ng isang mas aktibong mamayan. Sana tugunan nila ang hamon ng panahong ito," he said.

(Our desire is to feel the public's pulse even if we don't agree with the results. It's part of making a more active people. We hope they will respond to these trying times.)

