Marcos lead in survey comes from 'across regions' - Pulse Asia

MANILA - Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. is getting bigger numbers across the regions, according to private pollster Pulse Asia, with 60 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the son and namesake of the late dictator "if the May 2022 elections were held today."

"He increased by 7 percentage points which is considered significant. He got it from across the regions," Pulse Asia Research Director Prof. Ana Maria Tabunda said on Tuesday.

It was the first time for Pulse Asia "to see a presidential candidate garner more than 50 percent of the votes," Tabunda said.

She said Marcos is getting "at least 50 percent voter preference among Class C respondents" while getting higher numbers among Class D respondents, which is the largest socioeconomic class.

A large factor for Marcos' popularity is that he is the son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos.

"Apparently, some of our people think that Ferdinand E. Marcos was a good president...The link between BBM and his father, that's what's coming out," Tabunda said, citing focus group discussions by other groups and not Pulse Asia.

On the other hand, she said Vice-President Leni Robredo's voter preference shrank from 20 percent of respondents in the last Pulse Asia survey in December to 16 percent in January.

Asked if some of those surveyed had shifted their choice to Marcos, Tabunda said: "It's not impossible."

She also noted that voter preference for Robredo has a "ceiling" after she scored fourth on the list of second choice presidential preferences.

'GIVE IT A TRY'

While 60 percent may be a large number, the highest any presidential candidate garnered through surveys done prior to election date, Tabunda said other candidates should not lose hope.

"I would encourage the other candidates to give it a try, to still try, strategize, improve their voter preferences," she said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Headstart.

The survey was done independently by Pulse Asia between January 19 to 24, sampling 600 respondents from NCR, Balanced Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao each.

Despite the wide gap between preferences, Tabunda maintained that surveys do not necessarily affect voter's decisions based on survey results.

"When we ask them whether they are influenced by surveys, they say they are not, so I don't think a significant percentage will be affected, will have the bandwagon effect."

Pulse Asia will be conducting surveys monthly until April, and will make results available to the public, Tabunda said.