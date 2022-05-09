Electoral board officers at Precint 1055 at the Tomas Morato Elementary School in Quezon City conduct the initial setup and checking to start the operation of the vote counting machine during the national elections on May 9, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Reports of faulty vote counting machines used for Monday's national elections are not cause for alarm yet, a poll watchdog said.

Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting national chairperson Myla Villanueva called on voters to be patient amid long queues in some polling precincts.

"Well, as in the past election, the VCM issues are arising. But we have to remember that these are computing systems," she told reporters at the PPCRV's command center at the University of Santo Tomas' Quadricentennial Pavilion.

"There will always be a certain percentage that will break down, but it's not yet of an alarming level. But we are monitoring very closely," she added.

PPCRV: Reports of faulty VCMs not yet of an alarming level @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/wkwtQVVCPA — Davinci Maru (@davinci_maru) May 9, 2022

As of 10 a.m., over 81,000 VCMs were reported as operational, said Dr. William Yu, trustee and IT lead of PPCRV.

So far, some 51 VMCs were deemed "defective" while 102 SD cards were deemed for "replacement," he added.

Villanueva, who went around select polling precincts in Metro Manila Monday morning, said the voter turnout so far for this year's election is "quite good".

"The lines are very long in certain places, which means the turnout is quite good for us as a country," she said. "But we really do hope that the afternoon continue to be peaceful as we've seen in the morning."

She said authorities are still verifying if reports of fatalities in some areas are election-related.

RELATED VIDEO