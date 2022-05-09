Reports of VCM glitches, power outage mar start of Halalan2022

At past 6 a.m., voting hasn’t started yet and there’s a long queue outside the polling center. Authorities are reminding voters to practice physical distancing as part of voting protocols during the pandemic. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Reports of faulty vote counting machines, power outages and other issues marred the start of nationwide elections on Monday, the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice President Leni Robredo's spokesman Atty. Barry Gutierrez said he has been in line to vote at a precinct within the UP Campus since 5:30 a.m. but they were unable to vote due to faulty machines.

Smartmatic personnel called to fix the machines have not yet arrived 3 hours after the reported glitch.

Here are some areas nationwide with reported faulty VCMs and other issues:

BATANGAS

Polls have been delayed for 2 hours in a precinct in Bauan, Technical Highschool in Bauan, Batangas also due to a faulty VCM.

The machine stopped working after 10 people successfully fed their ballots to the machine, DepEd Election Supervisor Officer Donna De Villa told reporters. Election officers have already sought the help of technical personnel.

MARAWI

Polls did not open on time in Sagonsongan, Marawi due to the lack of power in several polling places and late poll watchers. Sagonsongan is the designated voting place for those displaced by the 2017 Marawi siege.

The voting process, which should have started 6 a.m. was delayed by about an hour.

Although voting has started as of writing, a large number of voters have accumulated causing difficulties.

Police and the military were tapped to organize the process and implement physical distancing in an attempt to tame an angered crowd.

Chaos in Sagonsongan with delays caused by lack of power in several precincts, tardy poll watchers and failure to implement physical distancing in queues #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/CELoBNNR2M — Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy) May 9, 2022

PANGASINAN

Another vote counting machine at the North Central Elementary School in Binalonan, Pangasinan malfunctioned right after voting started.

A paper jam was reported when feeding the 11th ballot for the said precinct, election officer Leni Masaoy told reporters.

"Nagkaroon ng paper jam kaya hindi na niya kinakain yung mga balota. Ilang beses namin trinobleshoot, nireport na rin sa aming technician pero wala na talaga..." Masaoy said.

(There was a paper jam that's why we can't feed ballots anymore. We tried to troubleshoot. We have reported it to our technician but it's not working)

Voting has since resumed after the VCM was replaced.

MALABON

Aside from the technical difficulties, other issues hound the polls.

Senior citizens at the Potrero Elementary School in Malabon lamented that their designated polling place was at the third floor.

“Nahihirapan ako, hingal na hingal ako. Dati sa baba kami," ulcer-stricken 68-year old Terencia Tua told ABS-CBN News.

(It was difficult for me. I ran out of breath. We used to vote at the ground floor)

Pedro Guiling, meanwhile complained that he was not on the list of voters while his late brother remains listed.

“Ang problema pa ho diyan, yung kapatid ko namatay, nandiyan pa (sa listahan) nagtataka ako bakit ganun. Pero itong buhay wala," he said.

(The problem is there is that my brother have died but he's still on the list. I'm just confused, why is it like that? Me whose still alive, I wasn't there)

The Commission on Elections urged those posting about complaints on social media to include their location and precinct number as well as the official hashtag #VoteSAFEPilipinas for immediate response.

Kapag may VCM malfunction at hindi magamit pansamantala, pwede kang maghintay na maayos ang problema, o Pwede mo iwan ang balota mo sa electoral board, para sila ang mag ba-batch feed ng mga balota pag gumagana na ang makina. #VoteSAFEPilipinas — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) May 9, 2022

At least 10 VCMs in various areas needed to be replaced as of 8:10 a.m. due to scanner defect, said Comelec Commissioner Marlon Casquejo.

He said if there is a problem with the VCM, voters would be allowed to continue accomplishing ballots. However, they would not be able to personally feed them into the VCM pending the arrival of replacement, he said.

Former Comelec commissioner Luie Guia said voters have a choice to sign a waiver and let the electoral board feed their ballots to the machine or wait until the problem has been resolved.

"Di po pwede silang pwersahin. Maybe it's a suggestion para di sila maghintay. Ang reality d'yan din baka ma-crowd ang place," he said.

(They cannot be forced. Maybe it's a suggestion so they won't wait for long. The reality is the place can become crowded.)

-- with reports from Dennis Datu, Jeff Canoy, Jeff Caparas and Elaine Fulgencio, ABS-CBN News