Robredo spokesman flags alleged VCM problem

Poll workers inspect election equipment for validation during its final testing and sealing (FTS) at the Tondo Highschool in Manila on May 4, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Reports of alleged problems with vote-counting machines were posted on social media Monday morning as the Philippines held its first elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawyer Barry Gutierrez, spokesperson of Vice President Leni Robredo, said he was told to "just come back" following VCM problems in precinct 5379B in UP Campus, Quezon City.

"I was in line to vote at 5:30 am. Now they're telling us may problema daw sa VCM and we should just come back. Walang oras na binigay. Ano na ito @COMELEC?" he said in a tweet.

As of 8:37 a.m., Gutierrez said the VCM problem was not yet resolved.

A user who replied to Gutierrez said voters in Batangas City precinct were asked to sign waivers allowing facilitators to feed their ballots to the VCM for faster voting queue.

Former Comelec commissioner Luie Guia said voters have a choice to sign a waiver and let the electoral board feed their ballots to the machine or wait until the problem has been resolved

"Di po pwede silang pwersahin. Maybe it's a suggestion para di sila maghintay. Ang reality d'yan din baka ma-crowd ang place," he said.

(They cannot be forced. Maybe it's a suggestion so they won't wait for long. The reality is the place can become crowded.)

A voter from Calamba City, Laguna, said he did not receive his voter receipt and did not see the election officer drop it in the appropriate box.

Good morning Sir Barry. I am senior at naka vote na po ako. Yung precint na pinagbotohan ko di ibinigay sa akin ang receipt na dapat ihulog sa box. Sa brown envelope lang nakalagay walang box. Dito sa Palo Alto Elem School, Calamba City, Laguna. FYI. — Minie AHN (@miealonserrano) May 8, 2022

Former Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez urged voters to include their precinct number and location when reporting technical problems and wrong procedures.

If you’re reporting on things going on at your precinct - sirang makina, wrong procedures, etc., please include the precinct number and location. #VoteSAFEPilipinas — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) May 8, 2022

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.

RELATED VIDEO