A member of the media casts her vote during the last day of the Local Absentee Voting at the Comelec NCR office in Intramuros, Manila on April 29, 2022. Uniformed personnel, teachers and members of the press who will be on election duty during the May 9 election can cast their votes until Friday, April 29 at 5PM. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Following reports of vote-counting machine glitches, can one leave the ballot and instead allow an election officer to feed it to the VCM?

Under the Commission on Elections (Comelec) rules, a voter can wait for the VCM malfunction to be resolved so they could personally feed their ballot to the machine.

One can also surrender his or her ballot to the electoral board. To do this, one needs to sign a waiver of their right to be issued a voter's receipt, according to former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Luie Guia.

"Ang eksaktong protocol d'yan ay tatanungin ang botante kung gusto nilang iwan yung balota, mag-waiver din sila na 'yung electoral board ang magpapasok at 'di nila makikita yung resibo. O kaya maghintay sila until maayos ang problema," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The exact protocol is the voter will be asked whether they want to leave their ballot and sign a waiver allowing the electoral board to feed it to the machine, which won't give them the opportunity to see the receipt. Or they can wait until the problem is fixed.)

"Di po pwede silang puwersahin. Maybe it's a suggestion para 'di sila maghintay. Ang reality d'yan din baka ma-crowd ang place."

(The voters can't be forced. Maybe it's a suggestion so they won't have to wait. The reality is the place can become crowded.)

FACT CHECK: Dapat bang iwanan ang balota kung nasira ang makina?



Under Comelec rules, voters have 2 option:



1) Wait for VCM replacement before proceeding to vote.



2) Surrender ballot pending arrival of working VCM. Ballots would later be fed via “batch feeding.” pic.twitter.com/0FxoG4Z4A9 — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) May 9, 2022

The option of surrendering one's ballot has been implemented previously, noted Comelec acting spokesperson Rex Laudiangco.

WATCH: Comelec acting spox Rex Laudiangco explains protocol on “ballot surrender” option when VCM malfunctions: pic.twitter.com/AP3x8yhwGX — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) May 9, 2022

Surrendered ballots will be placed in secure envelopes, Guia said.

"Secure na envelope 'yan, may bantay naman...Iniiwasan siguro ma-crowd. Karapatan ng botante na piliin maghintay," he said.

(It's a secure envelope, there will be someone who will guard it...Maybe they're avoiding overcrowding. It's the voter's right to choose to wait.)

You won’t be leaving your ballots unattended. You’ll be leaving it with the electoral board para sila ang mag pasok sa makina kapag pwede na. #VoteSAFEPilipinas https://t.co/TBztkfLRA7 — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) May 9, 2022

The Comelec requires the electoral board to announce VCM issues immediately to give voters enough time to decide on their options.

ALSO: Note that the Electoral Board MUST announce the VCM issue immediately so voters have time to decide between 2 options (either wait for VCM replacement or vote then surrender ballot). pic.twitter.com/kxHhJx5LDK — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) May 9, 2022

Are voters required to present an identification card?

In Cotabato City Central Pilot Elementary School, voters were asked to present an identification card prior to entry.

Voters don't need to present an ID upon entry to the school of their cluster precinct but they could be asked to confirm their identity prior to being given a ballot, Guia said.

"Di kailangan hingan ng ID para makapasok. Siguro may assessment sa security… 'pag naantala ang pila problema na yun," he said.

(It's not required to present a valid ID upon entry. Maybe it's a security assessment...It will be a problem if the queue is disrupted.)

Can voters take a selfie?

Voters are urged to refrain from using their phones while inside the precinct, Comelec commissioner George Garcia earlier said. This also means using a gadget to store the list of one's preferred candidates, he added.

"Di naman bawal yung tingnan ang (it's not prohibited to look at your) cellphone, in actuality, the watchers will object. You will be complained of," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Our instruction is you can bring a cellphone, but while inside poll precinct refrain from using it."

— With reports from Jauhn Villaruel and Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News