Poll workers prepare election equipment at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province on May 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — The task force created by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to look into reports of vote-buying has referred several vote-buying complaints to the National Prosecution Service, a commissioner said Monday.

Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, who heads Comelec's Task Force Kontra Bigay, said police have been instructed to act on complaints on vote-buying incidents caught in the act.

Ferolino said the poll body has received complaints on vote-buying through its Facebook page.

The task force does not have a phone hotline, and complaints go through the Comelec's social media page.

She encouraged the public to submit photos and video of suspected vote-buying incidents.

Meanwhile, Commissioner George Garcia said the elections have been successful so far, citing long lines at polling precincts.

Garcia appealed to security guards not to turn away voters with slips of paper or even sample ballots.

Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said except for 2 incidents in Maguindanao and Nueva Ecija, there were no reports of untoward incidents submitted to the their Election Monitoring and Action Center.

The Philippines held its national and local elections on Monday, with more than 65 million voters expected to cast their ballots.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.