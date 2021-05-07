IATF changes quarantine status of Zamboanga, Tacloban cities

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte discuses matters with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 5, 2021.Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo



MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response said on Friday it changed the quarantine status of Zamboanga and Tacloban cities, following appeals from their local governments.

"Effective immediately," Zamboanga City will be under modified enhanced community quarantine until May 14, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

MECQ is the second strictest quarantine status. Other areas under this level include Metro Manila, home to about a tenth of the Philippines' 108 million people.

"Also, effective immediately, Tacloban City shall be placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) until May 31," Roque said in a statement.

MGCQ is the loosest lockdown level.

The Philippines has logged 1,080,172 coronavirus infections, 63,170 of which were active as of Thursday.

