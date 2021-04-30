Palace: Ifugao added to MECQ areas until mid-May; Puerto Princesa under GCQ

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday said Ifugao province was included among areas under the second strictest quarantine level until mid-May, while Puerto Princesa would be under the second loosest classification for the whole of that month.
The local governments of Ifugao and Puerto Princesa appealed for tougher quarantine restrictions because an uptick in COVID-19 cases could overwhelm their hospitals, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.
He said the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 finalized on Thursday the following quarantine classifications after weighing these appeals:
MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
From May 1 to May 14, 2021
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra and Ifugao provinces
- Region 2: Santiago City and Quirino province
- Region 3: Bulacan
- Region 4A: Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal
- Metro Manila
GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
From May 1 to May 31, 2021
- CAR: Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, and Mountain Province
- Region 2: Cagayan, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya
- Region 4A: Batangas and Quezon
- Region 4B: Puerto Princesa City
- Visayas: Tacloban City
- Mindanao: Iligan City, Davao City, Lanao del Sur
The remaining parts of the country shall be placed under the loosest modified general community quarantine in May, said Roque.
"Naintindihan po natin talaga na kapag hindi nakapagtrabaho ang mga tao, talagang ang resulta ay kagutuman," he added.
"Kaya nga po gustuhin man nating pahabain pa talaga ang lockdown na ito, napakahirap po ng desisyon dahil tinitimbang din natin iyong kahirapan na magiging bunga ng lockdown."
(We understand that if people cannot work, this will lead to hunger. That is why even if we want to extend the lockdown, it is a very difficult decision because we weigh the suffering it will cause.)
Some 500,000 people will remain out of work in the NCR Plus area even after government allowed the reopening of hair salons, barbershops, nail spas, and indoor restaurant dining, the trade department has said.
The Philippines has tallied 1,028,738 coronavirus infections, of which 69,354 remain active as of Thursday.
Video courtesy of PTV
