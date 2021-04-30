Palace: Ifugao added to MECQ areas until mid-May; Puerto Princesa under GCQ

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Golf Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on April 12, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday said Ifugao province was included among areas under the second strictest quarantine level until mid-May, while Puerto Princesa would be under the second loosest classification for the whole of that month.

The local governments of Ifugao and Puerto Princesa appealed for tougher quarantine restrictions because an uptick in COVID-19 cases could overwhelm their hospitals, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

He said the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 finalized on Thursday the following quarantine classifications after weighing these appeals:

MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

From May 1 to May 14, 2021

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra and Ifugao provinces

Region 2: Santiago City and Quirino province

Region 3: Bulacan

Region 4A: Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal

Metro Manila

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

From May 1 to May 31, 2021

CAR: Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, and Mountain Province

Region 2: Cagayan, Isabela, and Nueva Vizcaya

Region 4A: Batangas and Quezon

Region 4B: Puerto Princesa City

Visayas: Tacloban City

Mindanao: Iligan City, Davao City, Lanao del Sur

The remaining parts of the country shall be placed under the loosest modified general community quarantine in May, said Roque.

"Naintindihan po natin talaga na kapag hindi nakapagtrabaho ang mga tao, talagang ang resulta ay kagutuman," he added.

"Kaya nga po gustuhin man nating pahabain pa talaga ang lockdown na ito, napakahirap po ng desisyon dahil tinitimbang din natin iyong kahirapan na magiging bunga ng lockdown."

(We understand that if people cannot work, this will lead to hunger. That is why even if we want to extend the lockdown, it is a very difficult decision because we weigh the suffering it will cause.)

Some 500,000 people will remain out of work in the NCR Plus area even after government allowed the reopening of hair salons, barbershops, nail spas, and indoor restaurant dining, the trade department has said.

The Philippines has tallied 1,028,738 coronavirus infections, of which 69,354 remain active as of Thursday.

