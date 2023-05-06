Marcos Jr. arrives in UK for King Charles III's coronation

Courtesy of Presidential Communications Office

MANILA/LONDON — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos have arrived in the United Kingdom for the coronation of King Charles III, the Presidential Communications Office said Friday night.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla will take place Saturday at Westminster Abbey. The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Upon his arrival, Marcos met with Sir Richard Kleinwort, Special Representative of His Majesty the King, and Ms. Georgina Butler, Special Representative of the Foreign Secretary, at the Gatwick Airport.

Marcos is among the heads of states who were invited to the coronation of King Charles III. He will attend the high-profile event with his wife.

“Honored to have been greeted by a representative of the royal court upon our arrival in the UK for the coronation of King Charles III,” he said in a social media post.

The president's sons — Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, Simon, and Vincent — are also in town for the coronation weekend.

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez — the president’s cousin — and Marcos’ younger sister Irene Marcos-Araneta were also seen in London.

Marcos is expected to meet Britain's prime minister on the sidelines of the historic event.

The president attending King Charles III's coronation "indicates the high level of commitment of the Philippines to the enhanced partnership launched by the countries in December 2021," the foreign affairs department had said.

Buckingham Palace has announced the coronation service will reflect the monarch’s role in modern times while observing longstanding traditions replete with pageantry.

AIRPORT

Upon his arrival in the UK, Marcos also met with executives of the Gatwick Airport.

“We made the most of our time at Gatwick Airport, meeting with its executives and taking a comprehensive tour,” the president said in a social media post.

“We gathered valuable insights to improve Philippine airports and boost tourism at home,” he added.

Sources told ABS-CBN News that from the airport, he rode a high-speed train to Central London.

Marcos' arrival in the UK follows his 5-day visit to the United States.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

— with a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News