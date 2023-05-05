'Marcos gets $1.3-B investment pledges from US trip'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Araneta meets with the Filipino community in Washington D.C., May 01, 2023. (KJ ROSALES/PPA POOL)

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's official visit to the United States yielded $1.3 billion in investment pledges, Malacañang said on Friday.

Marcos said this has the potential of creating around 6,700 jobs for Filipinos and vowed his government would address key economic challenges in various sectors, including climate change and health security.

"When realized, these investments will support our country’s economic recovery efforts and further strengthen the foundations of our economic environment. We expect even more investment that will materialize once these companies firm up their plans,” said Marcos in his post-visit speech.

“The discussions that we had with the US business community also affirm the optimism [with] which international investors view the Philippines today. It was a great pride that I received their praises for the talent, ingenuity, [and] work ethic of Filipinos, this has become the main driving force for bringing their investments to our country.”

US President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States would send a presidential trade and investment mission to the Philippines, which he called the "first of its kind."

In a fact sheet released by the White House, this trade and investment mission will "enhance US companies' investments" in the country, for the government's push to clean energy transition, critical minerals sector, and food security.

"The Presidential Trade and Investment Mission will feature the highest caliber of US business leaders," said the White House.

