Quezon governor tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Quezon Public Information Office

Quezon Gov. Danilo Suarez said Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Suarez, who made the announcement through the Quezon Public Information Office social media accounts, said he took an RT-PCR test on May 5 and results released Thursday morning showed that he was positive for the virus.

"Sa ngayon maayos ang aking kalagayan at binabantayan ng aking doctor ang aking kondisyon," he said.

(For now I'm OK and the doctor is monitoring my condition.)

He appealed to those he had close contact with the past few days to undergo self-quarantine and check for symptoms of COVID-19.

He likewise urged everyone to continue observing minimum health protocols like wearing face masks, hand washing and physical distancing.

- Report from Andrew Bernardo