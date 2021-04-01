Nueva Vizcaya vice governor tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA — Nueva Vizcaya Vice Governor Jose "Tam-an" Tomas Sr. announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Tomas said he had been sick with flu and experienced difficulty in breathing before he was admitted on Wednesday to a hospital, where he got tested for the coronavirus.
"By a twist of fate, while today is April Fool’s Day, my swab test result is not a joke. I was immediately admitted to the hospital upon learning the results," Tomas said.
The vice governor said his relatives and staff whom he recently interacted with have also been tested for COVID-19.
"Thankfully, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has been in lockdown since almost two weeks ago and everyone is working from home," he added.
On Thursday, the Department of Health registered 8,920 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the country's total cases to 756,199.
Jose Tomas Sr, Tam-an Tomas, Nueva Vizcaya, Covid-19, regional news, coronavirus