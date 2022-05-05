Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao. ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has designated Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. as the new acting chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Malacañang said on Thursday.

Danao will replace outgoing PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos, who is set to to retire on the eve of the May 9 elections.

"We are confident that General Danao will continue efforts to transform the PNP into a more dynamic and more professional organization performing its mandate of serving and protecting our people," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a statement.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Danao's new role would be "pivotal and timely" given the national elections, where his first order would concern the deployment of officers to maintain peace.

"As commander of the National Security Task Force on National and Local Elections, Danao is more than cut out for the job of ensuring a safe and peaceful elections as he has been involved in the planning and security preparations for the elections since Day 1," said Año.

The change in PNP leadership will not affect its election preparations as these were in place since last year, he said.

Prior to his new assignment, Danao headed the PNP Directorial Staff. He was also the former police chief of Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

President Rodrigo Duterte this week said his choice of the 220,000-strong PNP's acting chief was based on "track record."

