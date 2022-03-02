New PNP-SAF, NCRPO chiefs formally assume office

MANILA - Former Philippine National Police Special Action Force Director Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad assumed Wednesday his new role as the National Capital Region Police Office Regional Director.

The formal turnover ceremonies were held at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

Natividad replaced Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., who became Chief of the PNP Directorial Staff.

In his speech, Natividad thanked President Rodrigo Duterte and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, among others, for selecting him.

"If I were to be asked what will be the direction of my leadership, the NCRPO is the show window of the entire Philippine National police, being located at the center of commerce, most accessible,” he said.

"If we want to introduce change in our unit, accomplish greater things for our country, and if we want to deliver on it our mandate, it all starts with the quality of police officers we have,” he added.

Police Brigadier General Patrick Villacorte will take the place vacated by Natividad at the SAF.

NO NEW PROGRAMS

Instead of coming up with his own brand of leadership through new programs, Natividad said he wants to continue the work of his predecessor.

"Tutuloy ko lang whatever my predecessor started. Anyway nakikita ko naman na based on records, tahimik naman so far ang NCRPO,” he said in an interview.

Natividad revealed that he also replaced Danao as Police Regional Director in Region 4A before.

"I simply follow kung ano yung mga inumpisahan niyang proyekto, and okay naman. So 'pag may nakita na tayong flaws and loopholes, that's the time na i-improve natin. No new programs, lets simply follow kung ano ang na-umpisahan,” he said.

But if there is something he would like to focus on, it is to instill “discipline” amongst policemen in Metro Manila.

"If we have a very disciplined police force, we will be able to give the quality service sa ating community. Yan lang ang sinasabi ko sa SAF and 4A. Very simple. I don’t want to complicate. Kung may hindi nagtrabaho ng tama, siyempre we will sanction them administratively, o tatanggalin natin sila sa serbisyo,” Natividad said.

The official plans to conduct a command conference in the next few days.

He also wants the NCRPO to be ready for the coming national and local elections.

"What I want to happen is zero incident tayo. Ayoko talaga ng gulo, we will try out best,” the new NCRPO chief said.

PNP for administration Deputy Chief Lt. Gen. Israel Dickson also expressed his confidence in Villacorte.

“Our nation still experiences wide array of challenges. We are fighting insurgency, secessionism and violent extremism. Terrorism, because of the continuing undertakings of ISIS- inspired terrorists operating in the country. And I am confident that under your watch, SAF will be able to further bolster our defense and operational capability against threats,” Dickson said.