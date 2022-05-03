Police officers in full gear wait during an inspection inside the Manila Police District headquarters in Manila on Jan. 25, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said the new acting chief of the Philippine National Police would be named on Tuesday and was chosen based on track record.

In a meeting with officials on Monday, Duterte said the acting PNP chief would be "made public tomorrow."

Current PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos is set to retire on May 8, a day before the national elections. His successor will serve in an acting capacity or as an officer-in-charge, said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, who recommended 2 senior police officials to the President.

"I will review 'yung recommendation pati ano 'yung nagawa nila, 'yung the whole biodata ng mga contenders, under the previous history ng trabaho nila sa gobyerno,” Duterte said in the taped meeting that aired on Tuesday.

(I will review the recommendation and what they have achieved, the whole. biodata of the contenders, under their previous roles for the government.)

“He must be one with a track record of performance,” the President said of the next leader of the 220,000-strong police force.



Duterte said his choice of the next PNP chief maintaining peace and order in next week’s national polls.

“'Yung Pilipinas kasi medyo magulo talaga ang eleksyon, so binabantayan nila kung sino ang magiging PNP chief,” he continued.



(The Philippines is a bit chaotic during elections, so they are waiting for who will be the next PNP chief.)

— With reports from Job Manahan and Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News