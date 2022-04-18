PNP says ready for #Halalan2022

MANILA - The security plan for the upcoming national elections is just getting finishing touches and minor tweaks, the chief of the Philippine National Police said Monday.

Gen. Dionardo Carlos said they are working with the Commission on Elections in identifying election hotspots. Recently, two towns in Lanao del Sur were placed under Comelec control.

"Wala naman tayong naidagdag. Yung huling command conference natin with the Comelec, yung sinubmit natin yung 114 total, that is our recommendation to the Comelec," Carlos said.

"They will come up with the election areas of concern, coming from the Comelec. Wala ho kaming nakitang dagdag sa level pa lang ng PNP kasi ang ginawa ho natin diyan, base ho sa kanilang assessment ng mga regional directors, nagdagdag ho tayo kaagad ng RSOTG," he added.

The national police chief says he has ordered the activation of special task groups to preempt possible election-related violence.

"Actually, in my visit in Pangasinan, 4 lang ang bayan doon sa Pangasinan at 1 sa La Union. Pinalagyan ko kaagad ng RSOTG. May 3 bayan uli na pinagdeployan ko ng isang platoon just to have more police forces in these areas na nirereport sa amin," Carlos said.

"So preventive yung aming approach na huwag magkaroon ng intense political rivalry, na magkaroon ng violence. So ready kami to deploy more personnel."

Carlos said speculation of security threats to the election is being monitored, including an unsubstantiated accusation leveled against Presidential candidate and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo.

"We will get it also. Sa amin kasi, we don't see anything that would hamper or derail the election up to May 9. Pagdating ng May 9, Mr. Carlos ako eh. So I always look at what the STF is preparing for," he said.

Carlos is set to retire on May 8, a day before the national elections.

"We are monitoring, supervision, direction, making sure na yung mga magbabago in the next 3 weeks, we are ready for it. What we can assure the public is we are ready for it. So huwag ho kayo mag-alala, nakahanda naman ho kami," he said.

