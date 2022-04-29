Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed almost 60,000 police personnel nationwide for election-related duties, with days left before the May 9 polls, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Friday.

Interior Secretary Jonathan Malaya said 16,820 police were tasked for election duties including security, threat assessment, as well as the delivery of election paraphernalia.

A total of 41,965 police officers were designated in over 5,431 checkpoints nationwide. An unidentified number of cops have also been deployed to election hotspots, Malaya noted.

"Para masiguro ang kapasidad ng PNP para magresponde sa kahit ano mang posibleng karahasan sa araw ng eleksyon, mayroon din tayong mobile force units sa bawat probinsya na naka-assign na rin po sa election duties," he said in a public briefing.

(We have mobile force units in every province tasked for election duties. This is to ensure the PNP's capacity to respond to any potential threats during election day.)

"Kasama din sa tungkulin ng ating kapulisan ang threat assessment sa isang lugar, kung mataas ang threat assessment, if there is an intense political rivalry, nagdedeploy din ang PNP ng additional police officer from the local police station or the local force battalion for extra security," he added.

(Threat assessment is part of the police's responsibility. If it is high, we deploy additional police officers.)

Police and Comelec, the official said, already have a contingency plan in case an entity tries to disrupt the national and local elections.

Elections will also push through despite the COVID-19 threat. Comelec earlier said they have the last call whether to postpone the elections in areas with COVID-19 surges.

"The suspension of the elections is not an option and kaya para masiguro na tuloy-tuloy ang ating eleksyon kahit sa harap ng pandemic, mayroong binuong new normal committee ang Comelec," said Malaya.

(Comelec created a new normal committee because the suspension of elections is not an option.)

The Comelec is testing isolation polling places for voters with COVID-19 symptoms.



