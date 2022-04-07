Participants line up for the Comelec's mock elections at the Padre Zamora Elementary School in Pasay City on Dec. 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Commission on Elections said on Thursday it would conduct a public simulation of its isolation polling place (IPP) reserved for voters with COVID-19 symptoms.

The IPP is among the the poll body's plans for "COVID-proofing" the May 9 elections, said Comelec Commissioner Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, who was appointed on Wednesday as chairperson of the "new normal" committee.

"It is my personal advocacy to ensure safe election with regards to the observation of health protocols particularly COVID-proofing our elections... The election is a super-spreader event and we are not out of the woods yet," she said in a press conference with the interior department and the national police.



"There is an urgent need to ensure that health protocols will be observed and everyone will have the access to medical assistance," added the official.

Neri said the IPP would be used in case "a voter should exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or increase in body temperature so he or she could still vote despite these challenges."

She added that Comelec would create its own medical advisory board to provide additional support in revisiting COVID-19 guidelines.

“Comelec will partner with health and medical groups to set up medical guests that will respond to the health-related issues of voters, most specifically those belonging to the vulnerable group during election day," the commissioner added.



In January, the Comelec said there would be no pandemic lockdowns that could disenfranchise voters no election day.

The Philippines has since moved past a peak in coronavirus infections driven by the omicron variant. But on Sunday, the country recorded 690 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily tally since March 7.

With a possible coronavirus surge after the elections, Neri said, "The Comelec must be fully prepared with the prevention of COVID-19 transmissions during the upcoming elections."

Watch more News on iWantTFC



