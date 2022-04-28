Participants line up for the Comelec's mock elections at the Padre Zamora Elementary School in Pasay City on Dec. 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Voters positive for COVID-19 can still cast their ballot during the May 9 elections even though the health department recommended otherwise, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Thursday.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said virus patients may vote in isolated polling precincts and as long as they are allowed to go out of their quarantine areas.

"Kung talagang wala naman sa aming patakaran na hindi sila pagbobotohin, kaya lang ang pakiusap namin, kung saka-sakali, doon sa mga [may] nararamdaman lang, mas maganda sana na again face mask at kung kayo po ay okay lang sa inyo, mag-face shield na rin," said Garcia in a televised briefing.

(It is not in our policy to prevent them from voting. What we are just asking is that they wear face masks and if you can, wear a face shield.)

"Lahat ng may nararamdaman, may sintomas ay makakaboto. Hindi namin sila pauuwiin," he added.

(Those who are experiencing symptoms can vote and we will not turn them away.)

The Comelec earlier bared its own isolation polling places during election day, reserved for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The isolation period for the general population has been shortened to 7 days for vaccinated individuals, and 10 days for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated persons who are probable, mild, and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, revised rules showed.

The Department of Health (DOH) had called on people with COVID-19 symptoms to just stay in their homes, while President Rodrigo Duterte urged the public to practice minimum health protocols to avoid a post-election surge.

Asked what their additional preparations were given the local detection of a potentially more transmissible omicron subvariant, Garcia said they still have the last call on whether to postpone elections in some areas in the face of COVID-19 surges.

"When it comes to the election, ang commission ang may final say kung ang isang lugar ay magpo-postpone ng election... Nasa amin ang discretion base sa assessment ng buong pangyayari kasama na ang advice sa atin ng [DOH]" he said.

(The Comelec has the final say when declaring whether an area should postpone the elections. We have the discretion based on some assessments, and taking into consideration the advice of DOH.)