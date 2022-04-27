A journalist checks a sample ballot during a one-day workshop which aimed to provide detailed information on the voting process and the Vote Counting Machine in Cagayan de Oro on April 23, 2022. At least 40 journalists and students participated in the workshop organized by the Cagayan de Oro Press Club in partnership with the Hans Seidel Foundation. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has reminded the public to follow minimum health standards in electoral precincts when they cast their votes on May 9 to avoid a possible COVID-19 surge.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier warned that Metro Manila could record up to 446,000 COVID-19 cases by mid-May if people violate health protocols, given the increasing election-related activities.

"Remember when you go to the electoral precincts, kindly tell yourself that you have to remember the things that government wants you to follow. So that hindi masyado tayo mahirapan and we will prevent another surge," Duterte said in his taped address aired on Wednesday morning.

"There will be some crowding again of small spaces lalo na sa mga eskuwelahan. It has something to do with the elections also itong COVID-19," he added.

The country, the President said, "can only interdict the surge" in the future by wearing face masks, washing of hands, and following other minimum health protocols.

He also reminded people to get vaccinated from COVID-19.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III last week urged voters experiencing virus symptoms to just stay in their homes to prevent super-spreader events.

It was also against government’s quarantine and isolation policies to allow COVID-stricken individuals to go to polling centers and cast their votes due to the risk to public health and safety.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje over the weekend also said campaign sorties could have caused a spike of infections in several areas nationwide.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) earlier said it would test isolation polling places (IPP) for voters experiencing COVID-19 symptoms