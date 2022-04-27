Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - A case of the omicron BA.2.12 was detected in a foreign visitor in Baguio early this month, although the patient has already recovered and returned to her home country, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The patient was a 52-year-old woman who arrived from Finland last April 2 who did not undergo isolation since she was fully vaccinated and arrived asymptomatic, the DOH said.

The woman traveled to Quezon City and Baguio City to conduct seminars and experienced mild symptoms after 9 days, the agency added.

Nine asymptomatic close contacts were identified, with 2 of them tested and and yielded negative results, according to the DOH.

After recovering and completing her 7-day isolation, the Finnish woman returned to her home country on April 21, the DOH said.

The BA.2.12 is a subvariant of omicron that comprises majority of the COVID-19 cases in the US, according to the DOH, citing data from the Center for Disease Control (US-CDC).

It is presently not a variant of interest or variant of concern.

The DOH said the country's surveillance systems "are able to detect new cases and characterize their lineage."

"The public can avoid all variants, whether new or currently circulating, by continuing to wear the Best-fitting mask, Isolate when sick, Double-up protection through vaccination and boosters, and ensure good Airflow," it said.

Baguio City in January had a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 95.43 percent, with 268,168 of 281,000 eligible individuals fully inoculated, the local government said.

Some 13 million people have so far received a booster shot out of 67 million who have been fully vaccinated, Malacanang said Wednesday.

Independent research group OCTA earlier warned that the entry of the more transmissible omicron subvariants could cause a surge in the country, with daily cases reaching up to 10,000.