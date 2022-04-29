MANILA — The DILG has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte 2 senior police officials for the position of Philippine National Police chief.

Incumbent Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos is set to retire on May 8.

"Nakapag-submit na ako ng aking recommendation last Tuesday sa ating Pangulo... 2 senior police officials ang pangalan na ibinigay namin," Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told TeleRadyo's "Sakto" Friday.

The recommendation was based on seniority and competency, he added.

As of now, the names of the 2 senior police officials in the National Police Commission resolution have not yet been released.

Año said Carlos' successor would only serve in an acting capacity or as an officer-in-charge.

Under Section 15 of the 1987 Constitution, the President shall not make appointments, except temporary appointments to executive positions, 60 days before the presidential elections and up to the end of his term.

According to Año, Duterte also has the discretion to appoint any eligible police official outside the agency's recommendation.

The President can extend Carlos' term too, he said.

But under Republic Act 8551 or Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998, the PNP chief's tour of duty will only be extended in times of war or other national emergency declared by Congress.

"Nasa Pangulo 'yan pero siyempre baka magtatalaga na lang ng acting chief PNP," he added.

Should the President fail to appoint Carlos' successor, the second-highest police official will take over the organization.

Police Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia is the PNP's deputy chief for administration.